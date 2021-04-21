Samsung scored a winner last year with the Galaxy S20 FE, thanks to a great mix of flagship-grade hardware and attractive pricing. It now looks like Samsung is planning to milk its success by giving it another lease of life. As per a report from WinFuture, Samsung might equip the Galaxy S20 FE with the 4G version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, swapping out the in-house Exynos 990 that originally powered it.

The report mentions the impending arrival of a new Galaxy S20 FE variant carrying the model number SM-G780G and packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This particular version of Snapdragon 865 that will be fitted inside the device will reportedly lack the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Samsung has already updated some of its websites in Europe with mention of the aforementioned model number, which suggests that an official launch is not too far away.

The rest of the specifications of this revived 4G-only Galaxy S20 FE will be identical to its 5G-compatible sibling. However, the memory configuration might be updated. Aside from the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option, Samsung might also offer it in an 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model. As for the pricing, some retailers have reportedly whispered an asking price of EUR 600, at least for the German market, but the actual prices might vary based on the country you live in.

As for the rest of the package, the Galaxy S20 FE offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get three cameras at the back, which include a 12MP main snapper, another 12MP sensor for wide-angle photography, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Selfie and video calling duties are shouldered by a 32MP front camera. The lights are kept on by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, and is capable of going up from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.