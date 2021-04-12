With the launch of iPhone 12 Pro Max last year, Apple also introduced a new camera technology called sensor-shift image stabilization. The latter is rumored to make its way to the entire iPhone 13 series later this year. But Apple won’t be the sole company with the bragging rights this year, as arch-rival Samsung is also jumping the bandwagon. As per a report from GalaxyClub, Samsung is experimenting with the sensor-shift image stabilization technology for one of its upcoming phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to employ the new stabilization tech

Now, the report doesn’t mention what phone in particular, but the most likely candidates at this point appear to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3. So, what exactly is sensor-shift image stabilization? Well, a majority of smartphones out there rely on a technology called OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that moves the lens elements to compensate for hand movements, allowing users to capture blur-free photos and less shaky videos.

In the case of sensor-shift image technology used inside the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the camera sensor itself is moved around using electrical actuators when the accelerometer detects any shaky hand movements. On a general note, sensor-shift image stabilization is considered to be more effective than OIS, especially when it comes to moderately low-light situations. This technology is also available in professional cameras offered by the likes of Pentax and Olympus. Talking about Olympus…

Something is cooking between Samsung and Olympus

HUAWEI phones come with Leica camera branding. VIVO has roped in Zeiss. And most recently, OnePlus joined hands with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series. Well, it looks like Samsung is next in line to partner with a camera brand, and in this case, it happens to be Olympus. As per leakster Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh), Samsung recently held talks with Olympus, however, the current status of a partnership is not known yet. Renowned leakster IceUniverse also mentioned a potential collaboration between Samsung and Olympus citing a reliable source.