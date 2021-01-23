It is not only smartphones that get a ‘Lite’ or ‘Fan Edition’ treatment from Samsung, as the company has also launched its fair share of tablets with watered-down specs and a premium build in the past few years. As per a new report by SamMobile, the company might soon introduce two new tablets with the same appeal. It is quite likely that these upcoming tablets will draw inspiration from the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+, and will make a few concessions in the hardware department to bring the asking price down.

“Samsung is apparently working on an upper new mid-range tablet that could eventually go on sale as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite or even as the Galaxy Tab S8e. Details are scarce but according to our sources, the tablet should be launched in Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants with model numbers SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B / SM-T736N, respectively,” says the SamMobile report.

Two Lite tablets, two screen sizes - just like the Galaxy Tab S7 duo

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite name actually makes a lot of sense, since the company gave the Galaxy Tab S6 flagship tablet the same treatment in the past and launched a more affordable version called Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, complete with a stylus in tow to take advantage of the screen real estate. Unfortunately, though, there are no details regarding the internal hardware of Samsung’s upcoming tablets, what they look like, and more importantly, how much they will cost.

Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus / XL also in the making?

There is another model in the pipeline that will come bearing the Plus (or XL) branding. However, there is some confusion about whether it will be called a Gallaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite XL, or Galaxy Tab S8e. Now, the Galaxy Tab S8e name might sound a bit out of place, but Samsung has actually been through that naming scheme before when it launched the Galaxy Tab S5e back in February of 2019, and then applied it to its phone portfolio as well by introducing the Galaxy S10e.