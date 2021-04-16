Samsung
First came smartphones that the unfolded to become a tablet. Not a full-fledged tablet, but a mini-tablet with a screen that measures around 8-inches diagonally. Size constraints aside, it was still a great innovation. Putting a mini-tablet into your pocket without making tearing the threads and fabrics holding it together? Give it to me, now! With that happening, it was only a matter of time before someone took the idea of foldables, and used it to create a larger tablet that can be folded into a smaller tablet you can comfortably hold with one hand. Well, that someone is likely going to be Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold Tab will employ the next-gen ultra-thin glass (UTG) display technology

As per a report by Gizmochina, Samsung is working on a tablet that folds twice. And unsurprisingly, that device will reportedly be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. Interestingly, another report from Nikkei Asia that came out last month mentioned that a double-folding phone is also in the pipeline at Samsung. Uninspired naming aside, additional details about the device are still shrouded in mystery. The ambitious tri-fold tablet is said to be launched this year, but chances of a teaser being shown at the next Unpacked event are slim as the team over at Samsung’s mobile is internally debating it. 

More importantly, the Galaxy Z Fold Tab will reportedly use an upgraded version of the ultra-thin glass (UTG) that first made its way to the Galaxy Z Flip. Back then, Samsung revealed that the UTG is injected with a special material to achieve a consistent material hardness, and that it is more flexible as well as durable. The tech later made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold2, finally redeeming Samsung of the crease and bad display woes of the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold. The upgraded iteration of Samsung’s UTG solution will also be employed on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung reportedly has a double-folding phone in the pipeline as well.

The report also mentions that Samsung’s upcoming experimental tablet will support the next-gen S Pen that will make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3, likely at the next Unpacked event rumored to happen in August. However, it is unclear if the Galaxy Z Fold Tab will have a docking station for the stylus akin to the S Pen slot on Galaxy Note series devices, or if it will have a magnetic attachment system akin to the Galaxy Tab S8.

