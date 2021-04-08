After the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, it is rumored that Samsung will be the next smartphone brand to partner with a camera maker. It won’t be Zeiss, Leica, or Hasselblad. Samsung is tipped to be partnering with Olympus to produce camera modules for the next generation of Galaxy smartphones. However, there is no such information from either company on the development.

According to a leak, the Olympus partnership could affect either a special edition Galaxy Fold or the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is said that the camera maker approached Samsung to offer branding as well as expertise in key areas of photography and videography.

As per a tipster named Yogesh, Samsung could be the next in line to board the train of partnering with a camera maker. Further, a report by Tom’s Guide also claimed that tipsters FrontTron and Ice Universe confirmed Samsung and Olympus’s partnership. The two brands could be working together to improve Samsung smartphones’ camera quality. However, we suggest you take the report with a pinch of salt since there is no official confirmation on the matter.

Notably, Samsung is one of the top producers of camera sensors alongside Sony. On the other hand, Olympus is famous for its high-quality products. The partnership could the South Korean giant further improve its camera tech.

As of now, there are multiple phone makers in the market that market their product with a camera maker’s brand. Huawei has been in partnership with Leica for a long time. Nokia used to have Carl Zeiss optics in its cameras. However, Zeiss has now partnered with the Chinese brand Vivo to offer its optics on the recently launched X-series of smartphones. The latest phone maker to join this list is OnePlus, with its partnership with Hasselblad. The company says it has worked with the camera maker to offer better colors on its OnePlus 9 series.