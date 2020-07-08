Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

If you are not living under the rock, you must have heard by now that Apple is planning to ditch the charging adapter from the box for its iPhone 12 series. The future iPhones are said to exclude the charger from in-box components. Now, a new report from South Korea claims that future Samsung phones may not ship with a charger. It looks like we are heading towards a future where we’ll get only phones in the box. It kind of makes sense too.

As Sammobile says, Samsung ships hundreds of millions of smartphones every single year and dropping a charger from even half of its Galaxy phones could result in major cost reduction for the company. It could allow the company to price its affordable devices even more aggressively.

As per the report, Samsung is discussing plans to exclude the charger from the box components for some smartphones. It doesn’t specify the name of the Galaxy phones so it could be flagship as well as mid-range devices. Chances are, you already have a charging adapter at home and you might not need one with your new phone. There’s no doubt that Samsung would continue to sell chargers as official accessories even if it takes the new decision.

Source

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
We may be getting closer to the Google Pixel 4a launch
The Google Pixel 4a is getting more certifications as it may be getting closer to launch
Realme X3
Realme X3 series gets new update with June 2020 security patch
The update also optimizes screen brightness and photography quality.
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord will have this flagship-level camera feature
The OnePlus Nord has already been confirmed to be powerd by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC.