If you are not living under the rock, you must have heard by now that Apple is planning to ditch the charging adapter from the box for its iPhone 12 series. The future iPhones are said to exclude the charger from in-box components. Now, a new report from South Korea claims that future Samsung phones may not ship with a charger. It looks like we are heading towards a future where we’ll get only phones in the box. It kind of makes sense too.

As Sammobile says, Samsung ships hundreds of millions of smartphones every single year and dropping a charger from even half of its Galaxy phones could result in major cost reduction for the company. It could allow the company to price its affordable devices even more aggressively.

As per the report, Samsung is discussing plans to exclude the charger from the box components for some smartphones. It doesn’t specify the name of the Galaxy phones so it could be flagship as well as mid-range devices. Chances are, you already have a charging adapter at home and you might not need one with your new phone. There’s no doubt that Samsung would continue to sell chargers as official accessories even if it takes the new decision.

