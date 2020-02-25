Google released the first developer preview of Android 11 less than a week ago. It appears that Samsung doesn’t want to get left behind at porting the next major Android upgrade for its smartphones, and is also low-key trying to improve its not-so-stellar reputation at timely rolling out software updates.

Earlier this week, a Samsung Galaxy S10+ was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. While the Geekbench visit was nothing out of ordinary, it is worth noting that the Samsung flagship was listed as running Android R aka Android 11.

It appears that Samsung’s team has already started working on bringing Android 11 to its Galaxy lineup after duly optimizing it for One UI. Not much is known about the changes being made to One UI, but it is a clear sign that Samsung won’t keep Galaxy S10 users waiting too long for an Android 11 upgrade.

However, do keep in mind that Geekbench listings can be spoofed with relative ease and fake listings have appeared in the past as well. So, do process this leak with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Source: Geekbench