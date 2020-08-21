We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung has just certified a new device on the Wi-Fi Alliance with model SM-F415F/DS. The first “F” in the device’s model name stands for “foldable” if we consider that the original Galaxy Fold is F900, and the Z Flip is F700. The higher the number means a more premium device, so what can we expect from a 400-series device?

New rumors suggest that Samsung may be working on a new “lite” Galaxy Fold. The device may not necessarily fall into the mid-ranger field, but it may not be as expensive as the other foldable devices. It is believed that Samsung may want to keep the price tag for this device around the $1,000 mark, and it could even feature a non-flagship processor, or at least not the latest.

This may be pure speculation, but if we focus on the device’s model number, the second digit is a “1”, meaning this is a second-generation device, as we saw with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which has an F91x code, while the original Fold has an F90x model number. Now, the most critical question is whether this device will arrive with a clamshell design or if it will stick to the design of the original Fold. Whatever the case, this Wi-Fi certification doesn’t give us much more information, other than the fact that the new Galaxy Fold lite won’t support Wi-Fi 6.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
HUAWEI P40 Pro review rebuttal
HUAWEI bags two EISA awards for the P40 Pro and Watch GT 2
HUAWEI P40 Pro was honored with the EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021 award, while the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 took home the Best Smartwatch 2020-2021 honor.
Telegram app finally brings support for video calls
The privacy-focused instant messaging app will soon land support for group video calls as well.
Apple may launch a new 4G-only iPhone 12 next year
It seems that Apple may be planning on giving us a new 4G-only version of the iPhone 12 with a very compelling price tag