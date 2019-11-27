We’ve been getting a couple of rumors of foldable devices after the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. We know that Samsung is working on a device with a clamshell design, like the one we find in the Moto Razr, and new information points to a new foldable tablet.

Maybe Samsung believes that foldable devices are the next big thing. First, we saw the new Samsung Galaxy Fold, even though this device struggled to finally reach the market. We later saw a teaser for what could be the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Some of us even believed that we could see it as the latest Samsung Galaxy FoldW20 5G, but it turns out it was just a 5G of the regular Galaxy Fold. Now, we get new renders from Lets Go Digital. These renders show us a new Samsung foldable device, but it looks more like a tablet than a phone. This device folds along a horizontal axis, and it would let its users enjoy a widescreen. This device may come with the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Fold devices, and it may also become direct competition for the Microsoft Surface Duo since they could both end up launching next year.

Source: BGR

Via: Lets Go Digital