Samsung may be working on new Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker

In December 2021, we reported that Samsung may be working on the next version of its infamous Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker, and today we get to see another confirmation from a leaker. According to new sources, Samsung might be working on a new Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker, and we also have a model number to go by,

Samsung isn’t well-known for its smart speakers, mainly because the last Galaxy Home Mini was never popular enough to make a dent and take any valuable market share. The smart speakers were never sold in the US, and they were powered by the infamous Samsung’s very own Bixby Assistant – which has gotten a lot better over the years, it still lacks behind Google’s Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and even Amazon’s Alexa.

It appears as though Samsung hasn’t given up yet. According to Max Jamor, Samsung may be working on a new Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker. The device has the SM-V320 model number, and he suggests that a new device is currently in the making, and it could release soon.

We don’t have any more details to share at this time, but we speculate that a new potential Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker could launch alongside the new Galaxy S22 Series, which are rumored to launch on February 8, next month.

If Samsung does bring the Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker to the market, we would expect it to cost anywhere between $80-$100, given that the previous generation cost 99,000 won, which was about $83 at the time. It’s important to keep in mind these are all speculations, and we’ll have to wait a little bit more to find out more in the near future.

Would you be interested in buying a Bixby-powered smart speaker? Let us know in the comments below!