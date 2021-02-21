Samsung has been launching a watered-down version of its flagship Android tablets for a while now, with the most recent examples being the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S5e. It now appears that Samsung is ready to pull the same trick this year as well, launching a more affordable version of the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 tablet(s) later this year.

Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, with 5G support in tow, might arrive in June

As per images – which appear to have been pulled from official marketing material – shared by a fairly reliable leakster who goes by the username WalkingCat on Twitter, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S7 in June. The leaked image suggests that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will take some design inspiration from the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7, rocking a 12.4-inch display surrounded by fairly slim bezels.

The biggest upgrade appears to be support for 5G connectivity. If the leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will be the first non-flagship tablet in Samsung’s portfolio to bring 5G connectivity to the table. It will reportedly offer support for the in-house Galaxy Continuity feature as well, which allows users to handle phone calls and messages on the tablet while paired with a compatible Samsung phone.

Details about the rest of the internal hardware are scarce right now. However, a tweet from another leakster suggests that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite might come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Lately, the Snapdragon 765G has made its way to a bucket load of mid-range Android phones that offer 5G support on a budget. However, we won’t be surprised if Samsung decides to go with one of its in-house 5G-ready chips such as the Exynos 990 or Exynos 1080.

Why I’m excited for the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite?

Samsung is among the only few big names in the industry that is still committed to the Android tablet segment. While these machines don’t exactly double as your work PC (at least for me), they do come in handy for media consumption, social media browsing, and a bit of casual gaming. But the high asking price of Samsung’s flagship Android tablets has been a deterrent for me. The ‘Lite’ tablets, however, offer a great alternative for those on a tight budget.

The Lite tablets offer a lot on a tight budget, and in a very stylish package

I’ve used the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e as well as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the past, and have come out thoroughly impressed. Both the tablets had a slim metallic build, came equipped with an adequately powerful processor that was enough for my needs, and had a decent quality screen too. Plus, the speakers were nice. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in particular, with the bundled stylus for taking notes and support for Bluetooth keyboards, often helped me write a few articles while on the move.

I just hope that with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Samsung manages to improve the display quality of its affordable Android tablets, especially in the brightness department. And if Samsung manages to price it below the $500 mark, it would be a great budget Android tablet to rival the smaller iPads.