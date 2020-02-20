The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has just launched, and it includes one of the best displays available with 120Hz refresh rates. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t as stable or as effective as we expected. First, the 120Hz refresh rate is not available in the WQHD+ resolution, and the device can switch back to 60Hz automatically to improve battery life and to prevent overheating. However, Samsung is already working to give us a solution to these issues.

Samsung is working on optimizing software for WQHD+ 120hz on the S20 series and should release it in the next 1-3 months if all goes well. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 18, 2020

According to new rumors found on Twitter, Samsung could be working to improve the way its high refresh rate screens work in the Galaxy S20 series. First, Samsung may release a firmware update in the next three months to allow a 120Hz refresh rate on WQHD+ resolution. The second improvement is supposed to include three options in the refresh rate menu instead of two. Users would be able to choose between a 60Hz, a 120Hz Dynamic that would adapt and change automatically depending on the phone’s conditions and a 120Hz High option that would keep the screen working at 120Hz.

This is one of the firmware versions of the Galaxy S20 series. We see that not only the WQHD + 120Hz mode can be selected, but also the dynamic mode, which is a very mature solution.better than limited to FHD

let's expect Samsung to implement such a solution as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/mLtFUwH0WZ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 18, 2020

Source SamMobile