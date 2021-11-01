Samsung has reportedly started mass production of components for Galaxy S22. According to a report from German publication WinFuture, Samsung has started mass production of components for three upcoming smartphones, with model numbers SM-S901, SM-S906, SM-S908, which could be the upcoming Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra.

The report says that the production is limited to a certain number of components for now, which includes only flex cables and other non-important components. “Since the end of the week, the targeted production volume has already increased to tens of thousands of units,” says the report. Despite only manufacturing cables, for now, Samsung has run into problems producing the desired components in large quantities without error.

Samsung usually starts mass-producing components for its smartphone two-three months before launch so the report is in line with early 2022 Galaxy S22 launch rumors. Samsung is said to be launching the new series in January 2022. But with chip shortage and supply chain constraints, the launch could be delayed. The company could also announce its long-due Galaxy S21 FE in January with S22 launching at MWC 2021 in February.

Up until now, a lot of Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors have surfaced. Last month, we got our first look at the smartphone series. Following the renders, it was rumored that Samsung would rename the series to S22, S22 Pro, and Note 22 Ultra because of the top-end variant featuring an S Pen slot. Leaks about the Galaxy S22’s chipset have also surfaced. Samsung has already announced that its next chipset will come with an AMD GPU and support ray tracing. Now, with the beginning of mass production of Galaxy S22 components, the smartphone series launch is nearing more than ever. What would you like to see on the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: WinFuture