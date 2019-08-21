Samsung makes DeX app available for Windows or Mac

Got a Samsung Galaxy phone? Maybe the new Galaxy Note10 or Note10+? Samsung is announcing that it made its DeX app available for both Windows (version 7 and 10) and Mac, so you can connect your Galaxy phone to your computer.

Not only can you connect it, but you can use the desktop experience powered by your phone on your big screen. Think of it more as turning your smartphone into a computer, with the DeX user experience taking over your Windows or Mac computer, which is now acting as a monitor for your smartphone’s desktop mode.

One of the main advantages, aside from being able to play games on a bigger screen and access local files on your phone for presentations, is that you are able to use your computer’s keyboard and mouse to control your Galaxy smartphone.

Microsoft Office, YouTube, Twitch, and Adobe Premiere Rush are some of the apps which are optimized to offer a great experience on Samsung DeX. If this is something you find interesting, hit up the source link to download Samsung DeX for Windows or Mac.