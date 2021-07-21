The official date was leaked at the beginning of July, and once again just yesterday. Today, Samsung has finally officially announced that the Summer Unpacked Event is happening on August 11.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to occur virtually on Wednesday, August 11, at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT or 2 PM UTC). In addition, Samsung will open up its Reserve Now for its next flagship. Customers who reserve early are eligible for perks such as increased trade-in credit and 12 months of Samsung Care+ at a discounted rate.

The abstract shapes are clearly suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the darker color, while the gray/violet very likely stands for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which are expected to be finally unveiled at the event.

At the Samsung Unpacked event, the company is expected to announce two new foldable flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices have leaked extensively in the past few weeks and months, there are only a few details that we’re missing.

Alongside the new foldable flagship devices, Samsung will also announce the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches. These will be the first devices to launch with the new Wear OS platform and is the result of the Samsung + Google collaboration. These smartwatches will run Samsung’s One UI Watch, which is based on the new unified platform.

That’s not all, Samsung is also rumored to announce the true second generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. These will be available in five color options and feature ANC. The earbuds have also leaked in full in the past few weeks, and even some software features were shared yesterday, revealing the ANC functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Reservations The New Foldables Customers who reserve early can gain access to exclusive offers from Samsung, including 12 free months of Samsung Care+, up to an extra $200 trade-in credit and a special pre-order offer. View at Samsung

The only device that we don’t yet know much about is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The only thing we know about the new smartphone is that it’s expected to launch sometime later this year, possibly in Q3 or Q4.

We are less than a month away from the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, so we’ll likely hear a few more information about the upcoming devices. We’ll cover the event in as much detail as possible, so don’t forget to come back for the full coverage on August 11.