Samsung makes 108MP ISOCELL sensor for Xiaomi

Samsung has created a custom 108MP ISOCELL sensor specifically for Xiaomi, and, according to reports, it will have exclusivity for a couple of months after its release. 108MP means 12032 x 9024 pixels, and you can start debating whether that’s overkill or not, depending on what Xiaomi plans to do with it.

It is not know at the moment what phone will be the one benefitting from this sensor, but reports mention the possibility of seeing this behemoth inside the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Such a huge resolution would five Xiaomi the opportunity to downsample images in order to make them sharper and lighter, but would also enable the software to crop into the image on the sensor to achieve great zoom results.