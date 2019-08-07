Android

Samsung makes 108MP ISOCELL sensor for Xiaomi

Contents

Samsung has created a custom 108MP ISOCELL sensor specifically for Xiaomi, and, according to reports, it will have exclusivity for a couple of months after its release. 108MP means 12032 x 9024 pixels, and you can start debating whether that’s overkill or not, depending on what Xiaomi plans to do with it.

It is not know at the moment what phone will be the one benefitting from this sensor, but reports mention the possibility of seeing this behemoth inside the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Such a huge resolution would five Xiaomi the opportunity to downsample images in order to make them sharper and lighter, but would also enable the software to crop into the image on the sensor to achieve great zoom results.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
108MP, ISOCELL, News, Samsung, Xiaomi
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.