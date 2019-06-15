Samsung made no progress with the Galaxy Fold

A little over a week ago Samsung CEO DJ Koh felt confident that, after another media event, the Galaxy Fold will launch in Korea, and, hopefully, in the United States, in July. It is clear that the company doesn’t do its best to communicate as, on one hand, we still don’t know the progress of fixing the issues, and, on the other hand, different executives are telling different, contradictory stories.

The Korea Herald writes about a Samsung official who admitted that “nothing has progressed since the April delay“. Samsung canceled the Galaxy Fold launch and delayed it on April 24, due to defects in the foldable screen.

If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now — Samsung official

The official also denied the possibility of seeing the Galaxy Fold go live in July, but August is when the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy Note10. While chances are thin that Samsung holds to major events in August, it is possible the Galaxy Fold could launch simultaneously with the Note10, or even after it.

Meanwhile, learning from Samsung’s mistakes, Huawei has delayed its own Mate X launch in order to make sure the device doesn’t break like its competitor’s, as Huawei doesn’t want “to destroy its reputation“.