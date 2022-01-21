Samsung lets you reserve the next Galaxy and offers $50 extra credit

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series leaked in full in the past few weeks and months, and the company even confirmed the next flagship series are launching next month, in February. Samsung also posted a teaser and a new option on its website that lets users reserve their next Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and Tablet, and receive $50 Samsung Credit toward their purchase when they pre-order.

Samsung today officially opened up reservations on its website, and users can now sign up to receive the latest news and deal from Samsung regarding related products, and of course, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series – all of which have leaked in full. The Galaxy S22 series will consist of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy Tablets will arrive in a trio, too, including the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The $50 Samsung Credit can be used towards the purchase of one device, so that could be any one of the next-generation Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series, or other existing devices, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, or even the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

The president and head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, posted some interesting notes today:

“With every fresh evolution of Samsung Galaxy devices, we have introduced features that redefine the entire mobile category. And we’re about to rewrite the rules of industry once again. At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

According to the latest rumors, the next generation of Samsung Galaxy flagships will launch on February 8, and they will start shipping out to customers and become available in-store from February 25.