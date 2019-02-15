Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Buds officially leaked by Samsung

It’s been known, for a while, that the Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up will not be the only thing Samsung will announce at the Unpacked event. There will be a foldable smartphone, updated buds, and a watch. Apparently, there’s going to be a fitness band as well. Samsung just managed to officially leak everything via its wearables app, complete with names and pictures.

We’re looking at the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Fit e band, and Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Watch Active is the first product featured in the app, and its description reveals a 40mm case. There will be two color options, and, overall, it seems to match previous rumors and leaks we’ve seen.

Next up are the Galaxy Fit and Fit e fitness bands. It’s not clear what the e in the moniker stands for, but it might be a lower-end/budget version of the same product, pretty much like the Galaxy S10e will be the cheaper smartphone.

Last, but not least, the Galaxy Buds. We’ve seen them leaked before, they’re wireless, and will support wireless charging. Thank you, Samsung!

The Samsung Galaxy S10 event is happening on February 20, 2019, in San Francisco, and we’ll be there to report.