Samsung leaks Galaxy M on dedicated microsite

In case you had any doubts about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M-series, the company is making sure you no longer do. There’s a microsite dedicated to the Galaxy M on Samsung’s Indian page that not only teases the upcoming January 28 event, but unveils the design and main features of the phone.

What’s clearly visible is the fact that the earpiece has been moved to the top edge, and the screen used is an Infinity V display. That’s what Samsung is calling the screen with a waterdrop or teardrop notch, and it seems that the Galaxy M will be the first Samsung phone with a notch, like it or not.

The battery, it’s fast charging, and the processor seem to be the main selling points Samsung is focusing on, but the company also mentions the Ultra Wide camera which will be part of the dual-lens system used.

Previous rumors suggested several Galaxy M models, including the M10, M20, and M30. Batteries as large as 5,000mAh have been reported for some models, but we’ll have to wait and see the full spec-sheet come January 28.