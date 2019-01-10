Samsung could’ve leaked the design of the Galaxy S10 by accident

Samsung may have already shown us what the final design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be before its official unpacked event. The company published an article that explained OneUI on Android Pie. The process may have included images of the device running the new UI, even though they were removed afterward.

Samsung Newsroom had a slip. They posted some images of the new OneUI with Android Pie with a smartphone with a punch-hole selfie camera that allegedly was the Samsung Galaxy S10. The images were then replaced for a more generic one. The good thing is that Reddit user qgtz could get some of those images before they were replaced. Now we only have to wonder if this was really a mistake or a marketing strategy.