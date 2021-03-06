Back in December last year, TM Roh – Head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business – wrote in a blog post that the company will bring some of the most well-loved features of the Galaxy Note series to more devices in its lineup. That promise came to fruition with the addition of S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, it appears that stylus support won’t just be limited to Samsung’s flagships. In fact, it might even make its way to the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 mid-rangers as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and/or Galaxy A72 might get stylus support

As per an alleged official render of the Galaxy A52 and its larger A72 sibling (via leakster @TheGalox_), the two phones are shown alongside an S Pen similar to the one Samsung offers for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is unclear if both the phones will be compatible with a stylus, or just the Galaxy A72 which has a bigger 6.7-inch display.

🛑BREAKING NEWS🛑



Official renders of the Galaxy A52 and A72 have been found!



But, there is one more thing in the image… pic.twitter.com/x7XKrjzyia — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 5, 2021

Wait, they might get more flagship tricks than just S Pen?

The tipster even mentions that two phones might get even more flagship treatment by adding features such as Google Discover Feed, Google Messages app support, 3-years of quarterly updates, and quarterly updates for another year. And these new features will reportedly be marketed heavily. It is worth noting here that the Galaxy A52 5G was briefly listed on Samsung’s official monthly update database as well.

Is the Galaxy Note series losing its exclusive stylus charm to mid-ranger now?

If the leak indeed turns out to be true, this would be a major shift for Samsung. The S Pen and its associated productivity-centric tricks have been the defining traits of the Galaxy Note series, and it is what separated it from the Galaxy S family. With Galaxy S21 Ultra getting stylus support, the lines between the two flagship phones have blurred. And if the Galaxy A-series gets stylus compatibility too, the Galaxy Note might further lose its special charm.

Galaxy A52 & A72 will be treated as Flagships.



-Google Discover feed

-Google messages

-3 years of monthly security updates + 1 year of quarterly updates

-No charger included

-Massive marketing + global availability — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 6, 2021

And to make things even more confusing, Samsung might even offer stylus support on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable phone. On the bright side, a stylus will allow Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 users to make the most of their 6.5-inch or larger AMOLED screens for tasks such as note-taking or doodling.

It all sounds too good to be true

Samsung Galaxy A52 (Image: Twitter / @rquandt)

But all of it sounds a bit too good to be true. Samsung Galaxy A51 was a hit for Samsung, and from what we’ve come across leaks regarding its successor – the Galaxy A52 5G might offer upgrades such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, better cameras, and 25W fast charging. And all this leaves the question – if the Galaxy A52 5G (and the Galaxy A72 too) is a worthy upgrade on its own, why add stylus support and increase the price, and that too at the cost of diminishing the Galaxy Note series’ special talent?

The leaksters are divided on this one

Needless to say, all of its sounds too good to be true at the moment. I talked with a few leaksters with a fairly reliable track record, and they can’t arrive at a consensus regarding S Pen support for the Galaxy A-series. However, the majority is inclined to believe that stylus support is not happening for Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, at least not this year. Needless to say, all of this is a tad confusing, so do process the latest leaks with the proverbial pinch of salt.