According to a new report posted earlier today, the global smartphone market grew 6.9 percent Year-over-Year to 299.1 million units in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 279.7 million units shipped in Q2 2020. Samsung is still leading, but Xiaomi is catching up very quickly.

The report was posted by Omdia, who reported the latest smartphone preliminary shipment results earlier today. The report reveals a few interesting details, such as the growth for a few OEMs, and a massive decline for Huawei and Honor.

Samsung took the top position by shipping 57.3 million units, up 5.6 percent Yoy compared to the 54.3 million units shipped in Q1 2020. Xiaomi reached second place in Q2 2021 with a shipment of 49.9 million devices, up 72.9 percent compared to Q2 2020. The shipments didn’t decline QoQ, instead, they grew under just one percent from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021. Xiaomi was also affected by lower production due to the spread of the Delta variant in India in the second quarter, but it was relatively small compared to Samsung.

Apple in the third position saw shipments increase to 7.5 percent YoY, thanks to a recovery in demand in developer markets and an increase in demand for premium smartphones in emerging markets, says the report

Oppo grew shipments by 44.7 percent and has shipped 32.5 million units. Vivo on the other hand has shipped 31.6 million devices and grew 33.5 percent compared to Q2 2020. Realme also grew shipments by a massive 174.5 percent to 11.4 million units, up from 4.2 million in Q2 last year.

The interesting part is that Motorola sold more phones than the once second-biggest OEM, Huawei. Huawei shipped only 9.8 million devices, which is 74.6 percent less than in Q2 last year. The company’s shipments declined by 33.3 percent and it remains to be seen how the Huawei P50 Series announcement will help the company recover a little. With LG gone from the market and Huawei being very limited, Xiaomi has slowly started to spread its wings and capture more of the market alongside Oppo, Samsung, and Apple, all wanting a bigger slice of the pie.