Samsung India today announced the launch of its new range of storage devices – Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD, which boasts a capacity of up to 8TB. The Portable SSD T7 is currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. This business card sized portable SSD can be slipped into nearly any pocket and holds up to 2TB of data. It can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the Portable SSD T5.

Available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray, the Portable SSD T7 is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. The Portable SSD’s will be priced at INR 9,999 for 500GB, INR 17,999 for 1TB, and INR 29,999 for 2TB.

Category Samsung 870 QVO SSD Interface SATA 6 Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 4-bit MLC (QLC) Controller Samsung MKX Controller DRAM 8GB LPDDR4 for 8TB4GB LPDDR4 for 4TB2GB LPDDR4 for 2TB1GB LPDDR4 for 1TB Capacity 8TB, 4TB, 2TB, 1TB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Up to 98K/88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,880TB (8TB)1,440TB (4TB)720TB (2TB)360TB (1TB) Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty

Further, the internal Samsung 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive. It comes with 8TB of storage space. The intelligent TurboWrite technology of the drive allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. Compared to its predecessor, the 870 QVO provides 13% improved random read speed which enhances daily computing experience like gaming, web browsing, and so on.

The internal 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which will retail at INR 9,999, INR 19,999, INR 39,999 and INR 74,999, respectively. It will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20, 2020.