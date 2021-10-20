At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 Event today, the company announced several new devices and a special collaboration with Maison Kitsuné. Along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Special Edition devices, the company also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has the same internals and specification and otherwise looks like the standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was announced earlier in August, but it received special treatment with brand new color combinations. The device comes in various new colors, as well as new wallpapers and slight tweaks to further customize the experience.

From October 20, customers in the US will be able to design their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition through the Bespoke Studio, which will provide an engaging experience with a 360-degree preview of combinations. Customers will be able to mix and match by choosing the from the phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colors of Pink, White, Black, or the new colors of Blue and Yellow. There will be a total of 49 possible combinations, so you have plenty of options to express your unique personality and style.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Special Edition will start at $1,099.99 and it will come with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection, which covers accidental damage, including screen replacements, water damage, and back cover replacement. Customers can also use Samsung.com and take advantage of an up to $600 trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. The special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available on Samsung’s website where you can design your device to express yourself.

