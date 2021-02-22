Samsung took the step to not include power adapters in the Galaxy S21 series packaging citing environmental reasons. Practically, it might not sound very helpful for the environment but the company isn’t stopping there. Samsung is launching eco-friendly cases for its latest Galaxy S21+ smartphone. The latest development takes Samsung’s collaboration with premium textile brand Kvadrat ahead. The two brands have generated mobile accessories that promote upcycling and sustainable production methods.

“As part of its commitment to change people’s lives for the better, Samsung is constantly finding ways to provide users with more options when it comes to making eco-conscious choices,” Samsung wrote in its blog post. The latest line of cases developed in collaboration with Kvadrat for the Galaxy S21+ have the exterior of this special line been produced with upcycled materials and sustainable production methods.

“With these versatile hooks, you can level up your style by attaching your favorite trinkets or accessories to your phone case’s strap,” says Samsung. Moreover, the packaging of these cases in made entirely from paper, unlike conventional case packaging that often contains plastic products. The case frame includes a minimum 20 percent post-consumer recycled content.

The latest case from Samsung for its Galaxy S21+ is made from upcycled plastic bottles. This helps to reduce the amount of PET bottles in landfills. Samsung says that the bottles are melted down and repurposed from yarns from which the cases are then crafted. Further, the plastic on the case’s interior was made to cut down on waste by using environmentally conscious post-consumer materials (PCM). It is crafted with resin containing a minimum 20% recycled content.

For the unaware, Kvadrat is a company rooted in Scandinavian design tradition that has acquired the European Union’s Ecolabel certification – a certification known for its strict judgment criteria.

The new case is available in two color options of Grey and Violet for USD 34.99.