Report: Samsung launches Galaxy Note10 on August 7 in NYC

While manufacturers like Google leak their own devices, and Apple has been historically silent until it takes the stage, Samsung seems to be taking the traditional route as well, not that we haven’t seen plenty of Galaxy Note10 leaks in the past weeks.

CNET is citing unnamed people familiar with the matter who claim that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note10 on August 7, as part of an Unpacked event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It is the same venue Samsung used for the Note9 launch in 2018.

The report does leave a little bit of wiggle room, as it mentions that Samsung, despite being willing to comment on the matter, might change its plans, as there are almost two months until the mentioned date.

Samsung is rumored to introduce two Note10 devices, namely a standard Note10, and a Note10 Pro, and the future of its foldable Galaxy Fold is uncertain, though it might make a surprise appearance at the Note10 Unpacked event.