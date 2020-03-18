Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy M21 in India. The phone comes with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is built out of plastic. Further, it will be made available in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colors.

The new Samsung phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with a 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model will be made available from March 23 on Amazon.in. For reference, the Galaxy M30s 4GB + 64GB model is selling at the same price.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications