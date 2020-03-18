Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy M21 in India. The phone comes with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is built out of plastic. Further, it will be made available in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colors.
The new Samsung phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with a 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model will be made available from March 23 on Amazon.in. For reference, the Galaxy M30s 4GB + 64GB model is selling at the same price.
Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Exynos 9611 10nm SoC, paired with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8.9mm thick; Weight:188 grams
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging