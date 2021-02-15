Samsung has introduced a new Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy F62 is a mid-range offering that packs a massive 7,000mAh battery and is powered by the same SoC that was found under the hood of the Galaxy Note10 18 months ago, in 2019. The flagship chipset is now trickling down to the mid-range segment. Other specs include an AMOLED display, four rear cameras, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. It is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, which is a flagship chipset from the Galaxy Note10. It is coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1.

On the optics front, the Galaxy F62 sports a quad rear camera setup, which is led by a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth camera. There is a 32MP selfie shooter as well.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 7,000mAh battery, and you get a 25W charger in the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also supports reverse charging.

The Galaxy F62 costs INR 23,999 (~$330) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs INR 25,999 (~$358). It will go on sale starting February 22 from Flipkart, Samsung India’s online shop, Reliance Digital, and retail outlets. Customers who purchase the F62 through ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions will get instant discount of Rs 2,500 (~$34).