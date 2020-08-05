Alongside the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy S7 tablets, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Buds Live. The bean-shaped earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and can offer 1 hour of playtime with 5 minutes of charge. The Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit. Further, they feature Active Noise Cancellation.

The earbuds weigh 5.6 gram each, whereas the case weighs 42.2 grams. It comes with 12mm speakers and three mics (2 outer + 1 inner). The earbuds pack a 60mAh battery while the case comes equipped with a 472mAh battery. Further, the provided play time is:

6 hours / total 21 hours (ANC or Bixby voice wake-up ON)

5.5 hours / total 20 hours (ANC and Bixby voice wake-up ON

8 hours / total 29 hours (ANC and Bixby voice wake-up OFF)

Talk time:

4.5 hours / total 17 hours (ANC ON)

5.5 hours / total 19 hours (ANC OFF)

The codec support included is Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, and SBC. Further, sensors onboard are Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch, Grip, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit). It is also rated IPX2 water resistant. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be made available online August 6 for $169.99