Galaxy Buds Live
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Alongside the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy S7 tablets, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Buds Live. The bean-shaped earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and can offer 1 hour of playtime with 5 minutes of charge. The Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit. Further, they feature Active Noise Cancellation.

Galaxy Buds Live

The earbuds weigh 5.6 gram each, whereas the case weighs 42.2 grams. It comes with 12mm speakers and three mics (2 outer + 1 inner). The earbuds pack a 60mAh battery while the case comes equipped with a 472mAh battery. Further, the provided play time is:

  • 6 hours / total 21 hours (ANC or Bixby voice wake-up ON)
  • 5.5 hours / total 20 hours (ANC and Bixby voice wake-up ON
  • 8 hours / total 29 hours (ANC and Bixby voice wake-up OFF)

Talk time:

  • 4.5 hours / total 17 hours (ANC ON)
  • 5.5 hours / total 19 hours (ANC OFF)
Galaxy Buds Live

The codec support included is Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, and SBC. Further, sensors onboard are Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch, Grip, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit). It is also rated IPX2 water resistant. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be made available online August 6 for $169.99

You May Also Like
ASUS ROG Phone 3
ASUS collaborates with Dirac for ROG Phone 3’s audio
Dirac’s patented immersive audio solution employs advanced MIMO tech.
iPhone 12, Apple Glass and Apple Silicon launch date leaked?
It seems that Apple may be getting ready to hold two special events in Q3 2020 to launch the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and more
HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i
HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990
HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i comes with Triple-Mic call noise reduction.