Samsung launches Bespoke French Door refrigerator at CES 2022

Samsung has launched its first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator at CES 2022. Unveiled just a few days before the main event, Samsung is planning to showcase the full Bespoke lineup at the CES 2022 event in Las Vegas. The new smart fridge from Samsung will be available in a number of colors and bring Bespoke to nearly every major refrigerator type sold in the United States. In addition to the Bespoke French Door refrigerator, Samsung is also planning to showcase the full array of Bespoke appliances, including new products such as the Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner and the Bespoke Washer and Dryer, at CES 2022.

Samsung says the new Bespoke lineup "represents the very best of Samsung" by pairing customizable designs with unique technologies that together inspire entirely new ways of living. With Bespoke, users will be able to customize their kitchen appliances that include dishwashers, ranges, and over-the-range microwaves in white, navy, or green.

The Bespoke concept was not just designed for the kitchen. We believe that consumers should have the freedom to customize their entire home to match their lifestyle needs. This expansion of the lineup empowers consumers to create living spaces that truly reflect their tastes and aesthetics—using Samsung’s meaningful innovations and technology. — Kanghyup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing of the Digital Appliances Business, Samsung Electronics

Bespoke French Door Refrigerator

The Bespoke French Door refrigerator will be available in a number of sizes, configurations, and colors. The new smart fridge will be available in 3-door and 4-door configurations and in both full and counter-depth models. They also include options featuring the upgraded Family Hub for 2022. The refrigerator will be available in two finishes: glass and steel. In glass finish, the new colors include White, Gray, Pink, Charcoal, Morning Blue, Clementine, and Sunrise Yellow. In a steel finish, new colors include Tuscan, Matte Black, Navy, Emerald Green, and Stainless Steel.

The refrigerator features what Samsung calls Beverage Center that gives users quick access to cold drinks, while the FlexZone keeps ingredients at the optimal temperature to ensure they stay fresh. They also support Family Hub which brings Samsung TV Plus to the smart fridge. They'll also support Amazon Alexa in select regions.

Bespoke Jet, Washer and Dryer

Samsung will also be showcasing its Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner at CES 2022. Users can simply dock the cordless vacuum cleaner and the cleaner will automatically empty the dust bag and begin to charge. The Bespoke Jet features 210W of suction power and uses a multi-layered filtration system to trap 99.99% of fine dust. The device will be available in Midnight Blue, Misty White, and Woody Green colors.

In addition, Samsung will also be showcasing Bespoke Washer and Dryer. The laundry machine features cutting-edge smart features that make doing laundry more intuitive and efficient. Samsung says that the Bespoke Washer and Dryer learn usage patterns and laundry routines that help it to prioritize frequently used settings, minimizing work and simplifying the washing and drying process. AI OptiWash feature optimizes wash settings as well as time and detergent levels for each load, taking the guesswork out of laundry.

