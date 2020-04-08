Samsung today announced that select 2020 Galaxy A series smartphones are coming to the US. The launch of the 2020 Galaxy A series starts with the availability of the Galaxy A01 and A51 on April 9 at select carriers, retailers – either online or through in-store pick-up – and on Samsung.com.

Here’s all you need to know about the new devices

Samsung Galaxy A01





Display: 5.7-inch Infinity V

Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP depth

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging

Starting at $109.99

Samsung Galaxy A11





Display: 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O

Memory: 2GB RAM + 32GB

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging

Starting at $179.99

Samsung Galaxy A21





Display: 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O

Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 16MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

Front Camera: 13MP

Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging

Starting at $249.99

Samsung Galaxy A51





Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED

Memory: 4GB RAM + 128GB

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging

Starts at $399.00

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED

Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB

Expandable storage up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,500mAh with 15W fast charging

Starts at $499.99

Colors: Prism Cube Black/White/Pink

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G