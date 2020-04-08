Samsung today announced that select 2020 Galaxy A series smartphones are coming to the US. The launch of the 2020 Galaxy A series starts with the availability of the Galaxy A01 and A51 on April 9 at select carriers, retailers – either online or through in-store pick-up – and on Samsung.com.
Here’s all you need to know about the new devices
Samsung Galaxy A01
- Display: 5.7-inch Infinity V
- Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB
- Expandable storage up to 512GB
- Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP depth
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging
- Starting at $109.99
Samsung Galaxy A11
- Display: 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O
- Memory: 2GB RAM + 32GB
- Expandable storage up to 512GB
- Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging
- Starting at $179.99
Samsung Galaxy A21
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O
- Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB
- Expandable storage up to 512GB
- Rear Camera: 16MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
- Front Camera: 13MP
- Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging
- Starting at $249.99
Samsung Galaxy A51
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED
- Memory: 4GB RAM + 128GB
- Expandable storage up to 512GB
- Rear Camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging
- Starts at $399.00
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED
- Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB
- Expandable storage up to 1TB
- Rear Camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,500mAh with 15W fast charging
- Starts at $499.99
- Colors: Prism Cube Black/White/Pink
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O
- Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB
- Expandable storage up to 1TB
- Rear camera: 64MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,500mAh with 25W fast charging
- Starting at $599.99
- Colors: Prism Cube Black/Silver/Blue