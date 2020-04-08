2020 US Samsung Galaxy A series
Author
Tags

Samsung today announced that select 2020 Galaxy A series smartphones are coming to the US. The launch of the 2020 Galaxy A series starts with the availability of the Galaxy A01 and A51 on April 9 at select carriers, retailers – either online or through in-store pick-up – and on Samsung.com.

Here’s all you need to know about the new devices

Samsung Galaxy A01

  • Display: 5.7-inch Infinity V
  • Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB
  • Expandable storage up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP depth
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging
  • Starting at $109.99

Samsung Galaxy A11

  • Display: 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O
  • Memory: 2GB RAM + 32GB
  • Expandable storage up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging
  • Starting at $179.99

Samsung Galaxy A21

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O
  • Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB
  • Expandable storage up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 16MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging
  • Starting at $249.99

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED
  • Memory: 4GB RAM + 128GB
  • Expandable storage up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging
  • Starts at $399.00

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

  • Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB
  • Expandable storage up to 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh with 15W fast charging
  • Starts at $499.99
  • Colors: Prism Cube Black/White/Pink

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB
  • Expandable storage up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 64MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh with 25W fast charging
  • Starting at $599.99
  • Colors: Prism Cube Black/Silver/Blue

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

The price is yet to be revealed
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage for OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus will also employ the Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster technologies to further enhance the memory performance on the OnePlus 8 series.

Vivo S6 is now official packing Exynos 980 5G chipset and quad rear cameras

The Vivo S6 packs a 48MP primary camera and a large 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, but there is no OIS or wireless charging support.