Samsung Galaxy S20 is packed with top-of-the-line hardware, but it doesn’t come cheap starting at $999. To give buyers some peace of mind after their stinging purchase, Samsung has launched a 50% guaranteed buyback program for the Galaxy S20 series.

As part of the scheme, Samsung will give back half the price of your Galaxy S20 series phone if you return it in good condition within two years. You’ll get $500 back on the vanilla Galaxy S20, and the return goes up to $800 for those who purchase the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Buyers will have to first enlist in the program via the Samsung website or Shop Samsung app to be eligible for the 50% return. Of course, Samsung will check your Galaxy S20 before it proceeds with the buyback promise, so keep your shiny flagship well protected in a case.

