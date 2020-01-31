Samsung will lift the covers from the Galaxy S20 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Ahead of the launch, the official Samsung US website has started taking registrations for the upcoming flagship trio that includes the Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra.

This is simply a registration process for interested buyers who will be notified via email as soon as the Galaxy S20 series phones go on pre-order. Prospective customers can already specify their carrier preference or even walk the unlocked path.

Interestingly, the Samsung US website mentions ‘Delivery by March 6’, which means March 6 is when pre-orders will begin to get fulfilled and the sale begins. The March 6 release date for ‘the next Galaxy’ falls in line with a previous leak as well.

Source: Samsung US

Via: GSMArena