Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders surfaced online a few weeks ago, but now, Samsung may have accidentally given us our first official glimpse of the upcoming phone. Images of the Galaxy Note 20 were briefly posted on the Samsung Russia website and were spotted by a Russian YouTuber, and to put it simply, it looks gorgeous.

The phone is shown sporting a copper paintjob with a matching color scheme for the S Pen as well. The camera bump is huge and it appears to be covered by a darker shade of glass. The lens placement, module shape, and curved edges on the new Galaxy Note 20 images all fall in line with what we saw in the leaked renders.

As for the cameras, we see three lenses accompanied by an LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus module below it. Notably, the sensor at the bottom has a rectangular lens, indicating that it employs a periscope mechanism with movable lens elements behind a telephoto camera for delivering a higher optical zoom range.

