Samsung has just joined the Mutual Transfer Alliance (MTA). It was set up back in 2019 by Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo to standardize the way of transferring files between devices, including smartphones and computers. This transfer would have worked locally and allows thin to be sent over a 20MB/s wireless connection.

Samsung has joined the "Mutual Transmission Alliance", which means that Samsung will be able to directly transfer data between Xiaomi、OPPO, vivo, OnePlus, realme, and other Chinese brand mobile phones. This feature has not yet been opened, looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/QbMtDEbisH — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2021

Since the Alliance was announced (via GSMArena), a lot of other companies joined forces to standardize the wireless transfer technology and support each other’s devices. The list includes the likes of OnePlus, Meize, ZTE, Black Shark, HiSense and Asus. Seeing another big name as Samsung could have a huge positive impact further down in the future.

Samsung is the biggest and most popular smartphone brand in the world. This could have a huge impact on the future of transferring files between devices. As pointed out by GSMArena, the company already had its own wireless transfer feature called Quick Share which was launched back in 2020. Back then, it replaced Android Beam.

Hopefully, this doesn’t mean that Quick Share will be replaced or shut down. We don’t have any exact details just yet, but we’d expect the company to offer other alternatives to its currently existing ones, making it easier for people to transfer any content and files between their devices. We also don’t have a timeline for when we should expect the MTA support on existing devices, and we also don’t know what devices it will be available on to begin with.

Having Quick Share, the MTA compatibility and Google’s own Nearby Share will surely allow most users to transfer any and all files between friends and a wide variety of different devices. It is currently expected that Nearby Share might also arrive to ChromeOS and Windows 10 devices through the Chrome browser.

What are your thoughts about Samsung joining the MTA? Do you think there are too many files sharing standards out there already? Let us know in the comments below!