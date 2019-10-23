Samsung issues Note10, Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner fix

Last week news broke about Samsung’s fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10, and how easy it is to be fooled using a clear silicone case. It all started when a woman’s phone in the U.K. was unlocked by her husband’s fingerprint, which wasn’t even registered on the device. The issue escalated quickly with many banks blacklisting the device due to security issues. Samsung has promised a fix for the problem after acknowledging it last week, and it looks like it’s ready, according to reports citing Samsung.

The Korean phone maker said today that it finished updating the software to fix fingerprint issues on the Galaxy S10 and Note10 flagships.

Samsung Electronics takes the security of products very seriously and will make sure to strengthen security through continuing improvement and updates to enhance biometric authentication functions — Samsung

Samsung also said it would send out notifications once the update is ready for devices. We advise you to update as soon as you get said notification, but you can also manually check for an update inside your phone’s settings.