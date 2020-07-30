Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G. It is likely to be the successor of Galaxy A31, which was launched back in March. The latest development comes from Dutch blog GalaxyClub that in a report citing “sources” said that the smartphone is in works.

The Galaxy A32 5G is suggested to carry the model number SM-A326. It is touted to feature a 48MP primary rear camera. However, instead of the 5MP depth sensor found on many Samsung phones these days, the upcoming handset is said to carry a 2MP depth camera.

The upcoming phone is likely to be Samsung’s mid-range offering with 5G support. Other than this, the company could be working on the Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92 as it filed applications to trademark these names in January.