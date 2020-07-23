We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Galaxy Note 20 will make its grand debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, alongside a host of other devices that include tablets, smartwatches, and a foldable phone as well. Ahead of its debut, Samsung has already started accepting reservations for the Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders as when and they go live.

Keep in mind that this is not a pre-order per se. Instead, if you register on this page, you’ll be the first in line when Samsung eventually starts accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20. And if you complete the pre-order before August 4, you’ll get a Samsung Credit of $50 as a gift.

This $50 credit can be used for the purchase of other accessories, tablets, and smartwatches. In order to reserve your interest ahead of the Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders, you need to submit your first and last name, email address and ZIP code, alongside the carrier of your choice.

You May Also Like
Apple’s 2022 iPhone might come equipped with a periscope telephoto camera
Apple has started lining up new lens suppliers for its 2022 iPhones, and two of the names that have reportedly been locked are Semco and Sunny Optical.
OnePlus Nord
Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus Nord: It’s Pretty Much OFFICIAL! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the almost official OnePlus Nord, the new iPhone 12 Lightning cable, Samsung GalaxyZ Fold 2 leaks and more
Realme C11
Realme C11 launched in India for Rs 7,499
It is priced at Rs 7,499.