The Galaxy Note 20 will make its grand debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, alongside a host of other devices that include tablets, smartwatches, and a foldable phone as well. Ahead of its debut, Samsung has already started accepting reservations for the Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders as when and they go live.

Keep in mind that this is not a pre-order per se. Instead, if you register on this page, you’ll be the first in line when Samsung eventually starts accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20. And if you complete the pre-order before August 4, you’ll get a Samsung Credit of $50 as a gift.

This $50 credit can be used for the purchase of other accessories, tablets, and smartwatches. In order to reserve your interest ahead of the Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders, you need to submit your first and last name, email address and ZIP code, alongside the carrier of your choice.

