Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, is heavily rumored to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series at the next Unpacked event on August 5. Today, the official Samsung Galaxy Weibo account has posted that the company will reveal a new Galaxy Z Flip 5G color on July 22.

From the teaser poster, it appears that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also get a bronze gold colorway akin to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 render that surfaced earlier today and the Galaxy Note 20 images that popped up on Samsung’s own website earlier this month. However, it is unclear whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will go official on the aforementioned date in China.

Rumors circulating on Weibo suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will go up for pre-order in China on July 22, ahead of other international markets. As for the specs, we are hearing that Samsung will equip the phone with a Snapdragon 865-series SoC that also comes equipped with the Snapdragon X55 modem to offer 5G connectivity.