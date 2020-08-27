Samsung has so far two launched foldable devices this year – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Now, a new SamMobile report claims that Samsung is already working on three new foldable phones that will span across different budget segments and might employ varying screen hardware and form factor as well.

The three new devices Samsung is currently spending its time and money on, are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite, and the Galaxy Z Fold S. Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it will reportedly offer S Pen support (finally!). And since that requires adding a digitizer below the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer, the production cost will be higher, which means the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might well be the priciest device Samsung has ever sold.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold Lite, it will go with a cheaper display solution called Colorless Polyimide (CPI), which is more cost-friendly compared to the UTG layer. As for the Galaxy Z Fold S, it might fold both inward as well outward, possibly introducing a new design for Samsung foldables. However, these are extremely early and first-of-its-kind leaks, so do process them with a healthy dose of skepticism.