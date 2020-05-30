Galaxy M31
Earlier in May, Samsung rolled out the April 2020 security patch update for the Galaxy M31/ Unfortunately, it bricked some of the units. Naturally, the company had to roll back the OTA. Now, the update is being re-released.

The new update comes with a different build number and a lower package size. It is of 395.40MB and carries the build number M315FXXU1ATD5. To recall, the old update was of 541.26 MB and had the build number M315FXXU1ATD1.

The new Samsung Galaxy M31 update is now rolling out for units that successfully installed the previous April 2020 security patch update. However, you should be cautious of installing the update until it receives positive feedback from more users.

