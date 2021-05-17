In 2020, Samsung launched a Fan Edition (FE) smartphone of its Galaxy S20 series. The company is expected to launch a Galaxy S21 FE this year too. However, it seems like the Galaxy S21 FE won’t be the only Fan Edition device from the house of Samsung this year. It is tipped that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. It could be the same device that popped up with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite moniker and was later said to be named Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite.

According to a Google Play Console listing as spotted by My Smart Price, Samsung Galaxy Tab FE 5G moniker has been discovered. The listing reveals that the tablet will have a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels and run Android 11 OS. The device was also spotted on Geekbench recently, which revealed that it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It could have 4GB of RAM. The Play Console corroborates the processor and RAM of the device. Plus, it confirms the presence of a fingerprint scanner.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Galaxy Tab S7 FE could pack a 10,090mAh battery. It is expected to offer support for 44.5W fast charging. However, it is likely to ship with a 15W charger. It could feature a 12.4-inch IPS LCD display that might have support for S Pen. Further, there could be a dual rear camera setup. As per other rumors, the device will be available in 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi-only versions. Moreover, it could be made available in multiple color options of black, silver, pink, and green.

We can expect Samsung to launch its Fan Edition devices together. On the other hand, the company is set to hold an event on August 19 where it is said to announce its next foldables and the Galaxy S21 FE. The tablet might also launch at the same event.