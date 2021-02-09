Samsung is adding in a new color option for its flagship Android tablet duo – the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. So far available only in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze shades, the company is now throwing in a new Mystic Navy shade to the mix. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in their new avatar will be up for grabs starting February 18 from the official Samsung.com store and authorized retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 range starts at $649.99 a pop

As far as specs go, both the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets come equipped with Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with scope for further expansion via microSD card. For content consumption duties, Samsung has armed the tablets with four AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support on top. You also get support for 45W fast charging.

The most notable aspect of the two tablets is their display, with the Tab S7+ packing a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800×1752) Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Tab S7 trims the screen real estate to an 11-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) diagonal. There are two cameras at the back, a horizontally aligned selfie camera on the front, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication on the Plus model (the standard Galaxy Tab S7 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs:

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Display 11-inch IPS

WQXGA (2560×1600) 12.4-inch Super AMOLED

WQXGA+ (2800×1752) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB

Expandable up to 1TB 128GB / 256GB

Expandable up to 1TB Rear Cameras 13MP primary

5MP wide-angle 13MP primary

5MP wide-angle Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 8,000mAh

45W SuperFast charging 10,090mAh

45W SuperFast charging Software Android 10 Android 10

Galaxy Tab S7 has a starting price of $649.99, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a $849.99 price tag. Here’s what my colleague Prahar wrote about the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 in his review:

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has turned out to be my favorite Android tablet. I didn’t expect it to, but the 11-inch display size turned out perfect for my needs. If you want an Android tablet for reading, browsing, media consumption, and occasional office work, go get it! The Galaxy Tab S7 is a champ.“

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 duo is best specimen of a near-perfect Android tablet. They offer a terrific build quality complementing a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display, support for 45W fast charging, and powerful speakers. This machine blends the best of both worlds when it comes to productivity and entertainment. Pros: Cons: View at Samsung