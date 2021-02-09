samsung galaxy tab s7 blue

Samsung is adding in a new color option for its flagship Android tablet duo – the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. So far available only in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze shades, the company is now throwing in a new Mystic Navy shade to the mix. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in their new avatar will be up for grabs starting February 18 from the official Samsung.com store and authorized retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 range starts at $649.99 a pop

As far as specs go, both the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets come equipped with Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with scope for further expansion via microSD card. For content consumption duties, Samsung has armed the tablets with four AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support on top. You also get support for 45W fast charging.

The most notable aspect of the two tablets is their display, with the Tab S7+ packing a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800×1752) Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Tab S7 trims the screen real estate to an 11-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) diagonal. There are two cameras at the back, a horizontally aligned selfie camera on the front, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication on the Plus model (the standard Galaxy Tab S7 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs:

Galaxy Tab S7Galaxy Tab S7+
Display11-inch IPS
WQXGA (2560×1600)		12.4-inch Super AMOLED
WQXGA+ (2800×1752)
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865+Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
RAM6GB / 8GB6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Expandable up to 1TB		128GB / 256GB
Expandable up to 1TB
Rear Cameras13MP primary
5MP wide-angle		13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
Front Camera8MP8MP
Battery8,000mAh
45W SuperFast charging		10,090mAh
45W SuperFast charging
SoftwareAndroid 10Android 10

Galaxy Tab S7 has a starting price of $649.99, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a $849.99 price tag. Here’s what my colleague Prahar wrote about the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 in his review:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has turned out to be my favorite Android tablet. I didn’t expect it to, but the 11-inch display size turned out perfect for my needs. If you want an Android tablet for reading, browsing, media consumption, and occasional office work, go get it! The Galaxy Tab S7 is a champ.
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+
      The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 duo is best specimen of a near-perfect Android tablet. They offer a terrific build quality complementing a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display, support for 45W fast charging, and powerful speakers. This machine blends the best of both worlds when it comes to productivity and entertainment.

        Pros:

        Cons:
    I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
