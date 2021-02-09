Samsung is adding in a new color option for its flagship Android tablet duo – the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. So far available only in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze shades, the company is now throwing in a new Mystic Navy shade to the mix. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in their new avatar will be up for grabs starting February 18 from the official Samsung.com store and authorized retail outlets.
As far as specs go, both the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets come equipped with Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with scope for further expansion via microSD card. For content consumption duties, Samsung has armed the tablets with four AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support on top. You also get support for 45W fast charging.
The most notable aspect of the two tablets is their display, with the Tab S7+ packing a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800×1752) Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Tab S7 trims the screen real estate to an 11-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) diagonal. There are two cameras at the back, a horizontally aligned selfie camera on the front, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication on the Plus model (the standard Galaxy Tab S7 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor).
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs:
|Galaxy Tab S7
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|Display
|11-inch IPS
WQXGA (2560×1600)
|12.4-inch Super AMOLED
WQXGA+ (2800×1752)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
Expandable up to 1TB
|128GB / 256GB
Expandable up to 1TB
|Rear Cameras
|13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
|13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
|Front Camera
|8MP
|8MP
|Battery
|8,000mAh
45W SuperFast charging
|10,090mAh
45W SuperFast charging
|Software
|Android 10
|Android 10
Galaxy Tab S7 has a starting price of $649.99, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a $849.99 price tag. Here’s what my colleague Prahar wrote about the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 in his review:
|“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has turned out to be my favorite Android tablet. I didn’t expect it to, but the 11-inch display size turned out perfect for my needs. If you want an Android tablet for reading, browsing, media consumption, and occasional office work, go get it! The Galaxy Tab S7 is a champ.“
-
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 duo is best specimen of a near-perfect Android tablet. They offer a terrific build quality complementing a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display, support for 45W fast charging, and powerful speakers. This machine blends the best of both worlds when it comes to productivity and entertainment.
|
Pros:
|
Cons: